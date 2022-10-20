Xponance Inc. Reduces Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Xponance Inc. lowered its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,598 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 4,226 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Family Legacy Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.8% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,683 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 808 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.64.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $123.84 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.24 and a 1-year high of $146.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.84.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $1,315,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,073. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $1,315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,073. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 6,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total value of $903,256.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,286,102.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,619 shares of company stock worth $10,724,656 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

