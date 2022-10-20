Xponance Inc. Reduces Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Xponance Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,037 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,299,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,705,000 after purchasing an additional 544,899 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,142,000 after buying an additional 173,139 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,137,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,503,000 after acquiring an additional 94,313 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Cummins by 3.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,677,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,983,000 after purchasing an additional 51,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Cummins by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,514,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,671,000 after buying an additional 21,872 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Stock Up 0.4 %

CMI stock opened at $224.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $217.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.54. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $247.48.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.40. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.13.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In other news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total value of $1,120,055.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,644,149.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total value of $1,120,055.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,644,149.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,888,660.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,001 shares of company stock worth $3,157,774. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

