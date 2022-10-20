yearn.finance Market Capitalization Tops $275.59 Million (YFI)

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 20th. In the last week, yearn.finance has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One yearn.finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $7,521.95 or 0.39454815 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. yearn.finance has a total market cap of $275.59 million and approximately $18.18 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003023 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000255 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000316 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000326 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,245.79 or 0.27504312 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000591 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010742 BTC.
About yearn.finance
yearn.finance was first traded on July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,638 tokens. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @iearnfinance. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn. The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance.
