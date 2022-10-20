YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,022 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of YETI worth $4,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of YETI by 6.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of YETI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, First Merchants Corp purchased a new position in shares of YETI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on YETI. Cowen cut their target price on YETI to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America lowered YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on YETI from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of YETI from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of YETI from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, YETI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

NYSE YETI opened at $29.66 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.61. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.50.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). YETI had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $420.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

