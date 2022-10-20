YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Trading 5.7% Higher

Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.48 and last traded at $7.44. 18,079 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,258,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on YPF. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $3.80 to $4.20 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Grupo Santander upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on YPF Sociedad Anónima in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.30 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Up 3.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $1.25. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. On average, analysts forecast that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth $38,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 19,853 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 8,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.59% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations include the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation, natural gas distribution operations, and power generation.

