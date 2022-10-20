Zacks Research Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Nasdaq in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 17th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.67 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.66. The consensus estimate for Nasdaq’s current full-year earnings is $2.65 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

NDAQ has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.33 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $197.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.69.

NDAQ stock opened at $56.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.92. Nasdaq has a one year low of $46.77 and a one year high of $71.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.15 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.45%.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $125,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,143.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $740,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,372,627.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $125,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,503,143.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,859 shares of company stock valued at $1,366,568 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LGT Group Foundation increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 89.0% in the third quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 130,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,415,000 after purchasing an additional 61,598 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 192.6% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter worth $1,230,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 189.4% during the third quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 44,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 28,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 205.7% during the third quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 12,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

