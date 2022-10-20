Zalando (ETR:ZAL) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of Zalando SE (ETR:ZAL – Get Rating) traded up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €24.04 ($24.53) and last traded at €23.46 ($23.94). 1,642,304 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €23.31 ($23.79).

Zalando Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of €23.33 and a 200 day moving average of €29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.75, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.60.

Zalando Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.