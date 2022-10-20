Zcash Hits Market Cap of $800.34 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 20th. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for $51.56 or 0.00270717 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $800.34 million and $44.39 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00087445 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00066044 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003249 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,523,538 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

