ZEON One Day Volume Reaches $143,099.00 (ZEON)

ZEON (ZEON) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 20th. During the last week, ZEON has traded up 18.9% against the US dollar. One ZEON token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. ZEON has a total market cap of $164.04 million and approximately $143,099.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,251.64 or 0.27562329 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010766 BTC.

ZEON Profile

ZEON’s launch date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 tokens. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZEON is zeon.network. The Reddit community for ZEON is https://reddit.com/r/zeonnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZEON

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain.ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

