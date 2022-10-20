Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (ZOM.V) (CVE:ZOM) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (ZOM.V) (CVE:ZOM – Get Rating) fell 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. 4,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 2,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.73 million and a PE ratio of -2.61. The company has a current ratio of 15.31, a quick ratio of 15.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.28.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. Its lead drug product candidate is ZM-007, an oral suspension formulation of metronidazole for the treatment of acute diarrhea in small dog breeds and puppies.

