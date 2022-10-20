ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 3,842 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,062,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,549,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,889 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,426,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $472,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,499 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1,269.3% in the 1st quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,195,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,274 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth $37,218,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,334,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $906,608,000 after purchasing an additional 490,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $54.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $85.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.13.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.26%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

