ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Rollins by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,119,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,285,000 after buying an additional 5,571 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rollins by 16.8% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Rollins by 21.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 95,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after buying an additional 16,596 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Rollins by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 83,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Rollins by 5.7% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rollins from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 325,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $12,215,816.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,805,944 shares in the company, valued at $8,278,014,840.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 750,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total value of $27,307,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 216,841,263 shares in the company, valued at $7,895,190,385.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 325,842 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $12,215,816.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,805,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,278,014,840.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,221,283 shares of company stock worth $156,287,112 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $36.88 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 55.04 and a beta of 0.58. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $39.70.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $714.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.00 million. Rollins had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 30.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 59.70%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

