ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,079 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 13,850 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Performance

Shares of SRC opened at $34.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.19. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $50.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Spirit Realty Capital Increases Dividend

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.25). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $173.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.40 million. Analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.663 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. This is an increase from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 157.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.80.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

