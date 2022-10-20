ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New $286,000 Investment in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 18.5% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 840 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 5.1% in the first quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.5% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,271 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.5% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 26,126 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 26.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 726 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of STX opened at $52.85 on Thursday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $49.62 and a twelve month high of $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.33). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 412.90%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on STX shares. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Benchmark lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.39.

About Seagate Technology

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.