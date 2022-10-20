ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 41,921 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 323,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,921 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.7% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $29,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $980,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 70.5% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.0% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 38,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 385,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,601,000 after purchasing an additional 11,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

Shares of MRK opened at $93.26 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.50 and a one year high of $95.72. The company has a market cap of $236.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 42.27%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

