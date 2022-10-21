1,000 Shares in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Purchased by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 79.8% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 385.8% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

IYR stock opened at $78.33 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $75.66 and a one year high of $116.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.35.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

