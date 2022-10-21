10,766 Shares in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Acquired by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 238.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAG. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.14.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $34.36 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $36.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.25 and its 200 day moving average is $34.15. The stock has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $757,737.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,712,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $221,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $757,737.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at $3,712,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Articles

