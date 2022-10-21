111 (NASDAQ:YI) Trading Down 1.4%

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.66 and last traded at $2.76. 152,640 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 417,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.38. The stock has a market cap of $230.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.97.
111 (NASDAQ:YI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $453.43 million during the quarter.
111, Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2B and B2C. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services that include online consultation services and electronic prescription services to consumers.
