1,296 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Acquired by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $617,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 185,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,456,000 after purchasing an additional 17,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 64,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,305,000 after acquiring an additional 10,043 shares during the period.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
NYSEARCA VOT traded down $1.42 on Friday, hitting $168.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,103. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $163.55 and a 1-year high of $265.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $185.23 and its 200 day moving average is $189.35.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.
