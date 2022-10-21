13,509 Shares in Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Purchased by Capital Wealth Alliance LLC

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cellectis during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cellectis by 19.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Cellectis during the first quarter worth about $339,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cellectis by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 186,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 43,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Cellectis by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. 23.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cellectis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cellectis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cellectis from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cellectis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.17.

Cellectis Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CLLS traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $2.35. 10 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,997. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cellectis S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $13.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.18.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.31. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 51.36% and a negative net margin of 364.36%. The company had revenue of $2.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Cellectis S.A. will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cellectis

(Get Rating)

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.