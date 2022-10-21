1,520 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Acquired by Papp L Roy & Associates

Papp L Roy & Associates purchased a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,520 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter worth $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Target during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Target during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 47.2% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Target

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of TGT stock traded up $3.62 on Friday, hitting $158.02. 124,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,331,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $268.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on shares of Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Target to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Target to $203.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.22.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading

