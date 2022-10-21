1irstGold Trading 0.5% Higher This Week (1GOLD)

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. One 1irstGold token can currently be purchased for about $62.06 or 0.00329596 BTC on popular exchanges. 1irstGold has a market cap of $5.02 million and approximately $12,371.00 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, 1irstGold has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 1irstGold alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,177.68 or 0.27536632 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00010755 BTC.

1irstGold Token Profile

1irstGold was first traded on March 1st, 2019. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,886 tokens. The official message board for 1irstGold is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde. 1irstGold’s official website is 1irstgold.com. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

1irstGold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar.The official 1irstGold ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1irstGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1irstGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.