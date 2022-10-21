237,976 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Bought by Horizon Wealth Management LLC

Horizon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 237,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,754,000. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises about 6.1% of Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Horizon Wealth Management LLC owned 0.14% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 250.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 173,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,735,000 after purchasing an additional 123,799 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 39,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,579,000 after buying an additional 6,351 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 65,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 5,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.68. 351,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,290,196. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.36. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $55.99 and a twelve month high of $69.82.

