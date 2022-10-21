26,659 Shares in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Bought by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,759,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the first quarter worth $28,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the first quarter worth $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the second quarter worth $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 51.9% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clorox Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of CLX traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.72. 13,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,921. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.27. The company has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.25. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $186.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 87.12% and a net margin of 6.50%. Research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Clorox to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Clorox from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Clorox from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $129.75.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

