338 Shares in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Bought by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 338 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 3.5% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 4.4% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 822 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. increased its stake in Illumina by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of ILMN opened at $208.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $202.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,476.75 and a beta of 1.13. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.45 and a 12-month high of $428.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of Illumina to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. SVB Leerink upgraded Illumina from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Illumina from $480.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total value of $108,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,952,314.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

See Also

