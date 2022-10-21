360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Stock Price Down 9.8%

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 9.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.33 and last traded at $12.34. Approximately 11,267 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 635,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QFIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. China Renaissance reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.80 target price on shares of 360 DigiTech in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on 360 DigiTech in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

360 DigiTech Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.64.

360 DigiTech Cuts Dividend

360 DigiTech ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.07). 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The business had revenue of $624.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. 360 DigiTech’s payout ratio is currently 13.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 360 DigiTech

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 220,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 21,801 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 840,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,547,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 9,911,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,473,000 after buying an additional 101,813 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech in the 2nd quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates financial technology platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. The company provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institution partners enabling financial institution partners to conduct customer acquisition, initial credit screening, advanced risk assessment, collection, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

