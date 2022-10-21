3,934 Shares in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Bought by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 10.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 513,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,021,000 after purchasing an additional 50,030 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 18.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,555,000 after acquiring an additional 17,048 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in TotalEnergies by 21.5% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 1,059.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on TotalEnergies to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on TotalEnergies to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.19.

TotalEnergies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $51.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.48 and a 200-day moving average of $51.69. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $44.61 and a 52-week high of $61.15.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.75. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $74.77 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.66 EPS for the current year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.10%.

TotalEnergies Profile

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

