6,397 Shares in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Bought by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,397 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 102.6% during the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 667,623 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,363,000 after acquiring an additional 338,068 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth $205,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 3.3% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 40.0% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 104.3% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on JACK. Wedbush upped their target price on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on Jack in the Box in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Jack in the Box in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.93.

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

NASDAQ JACK traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.11. 1,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,981. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.63 and its 200-day moving average is $75.78. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.80 and a 12-month high of $105.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.63.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $398.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.37 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.51%.

About Jack in the Box

(Get Rating)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.