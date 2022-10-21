696 Shares in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Acquired by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at $233,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $598,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX opened at $309.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $354.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $382.25. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $287.82 and a 1-year high of $559.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.802 per share. This is an increase from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $7.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

