818,069 Shares in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Bought by Capital Wealth Alliance LLC

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 818,069 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,601,000. eXp World accounts for about 7.3% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in eXp World by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 147,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $164,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,034,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,808,042.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other eXp World news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $164,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,034,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,808,042.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Courtney Keating Chakarun sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $169,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 522,173 shares of company stock valued at $7,651,124. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EXPI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.05. 2,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,717. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 3.00. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.46 and a 52-week high of $55.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. eXp World had a return on equity of 25.15% and a net margin of 1.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price target on eXp World to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

