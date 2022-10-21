8,752 Shares in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Purchased by Capital Wealth Alliance LLC

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 648.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, HM Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRT shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Vertiv from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Vertiv from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Vertiv from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vertiv from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.55.

Vertiv Stock Performance

VRT stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $12.54. The company had a trading volume of 22,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,070,645. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 417.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.41. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $27.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.