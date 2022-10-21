90,736 Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Purchased by Capital Wealth Alliance LLC

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 90,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,765,000. Citigroup comprises about 1.1% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 11.0% during the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 26,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 54,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 11.6% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.5% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 6.7% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price target on Citigroup in a research report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.57.

NYSE C traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $43.71. 172,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,188,676. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $71.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.01. The stock has a market cap of $84.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.95%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

