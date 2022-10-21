AAR (NYSE:AIR) Trading Up 3.4%

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.97 and last traded at $41.96. 6,222 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 310,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.59.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AIR. TheStreet lowered shares of AAR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of AAR from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of AAR from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AAR in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AAR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.06. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.52.

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. AAR had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $446.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David P. Storch sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $1,170,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 315,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,749,362.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director David P. Storch sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $781,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 295,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,535,068.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $1,170,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 315,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,749,362.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in AAR during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AAR during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in AAR during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in AAR during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in AAR by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

