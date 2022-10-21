AAX Token Price Reaches $0.89 on Major Exchanges (AAB)

AAX Token (AAB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. AAX Token has a market capitalization of $44.35 million and approximately $693,886.00 worth of AAX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AAX Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.89 or 0.00004711 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, AAX Token has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,177.68 or 0.27536632 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00010755 BTC.

About AAX Token

AAX Token’s genesis date was March 19th, 2020. AAX Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. AAX Token’s official Twitter account is @aaxexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. AAX Token’s official message board is medium.com/aaxexchange. The Reddit community for AAX Token is https://reddit.com/r/aaxexchange. The official website for AAX Token is aab.aax.com/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in November 2019, AAX is the world's first cryptocurrency exchange to be powered by LSEG Technology's Millennium Exchange – the same matching engine that powers London Stock Exchange. It is also the first of its kind to have joined the London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) Partner Platform.More than a token, AAB is an integral part of AAX, providing special benefits to users, and a means to be part of the growth of the exchange. It is built to serve as a bridge between digital and traditional assets, retail and professional traders, takers and market makers, the exchange and its partners, and it will be deeply integrated with AAX’s upcoming product expansion.”

