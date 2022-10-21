Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target Cut to $123.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BTIG Research from $126.00 to $123.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $127.82.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $95.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $95.01 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.11.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,630,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abbott Laboratories

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $3,068,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,925,091 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $464,574,000 after acquiring an additional 53,181 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 22,962 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,596 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More

