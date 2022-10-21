Abbrea Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.4% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,519,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,236,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394,234 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,740,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,510,000 after buying an additional 983,197 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,938,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,377,000 after acquiring an additional 228,272 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,481,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,500 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,918,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386,691 shares during the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.85.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $126.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.11. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at $933,760.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $2,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 287,722 shares of company stock worth $42,327,379. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

