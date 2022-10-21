ABCMETA (META) Price Up 17.6% This Week

ABCMETA (META) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 21st. In the last week, ABCMETA has traded up 17.6% against the US dollar. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $114.91 million and approximately $5,405.00 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,165.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007349 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003072 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005402 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00022177 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00058145 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00047181 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00022722 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005194 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

META is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00119047 USD and is up 9.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $8,352.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

