abrdn European Logistics Income (LON:ASLI) Stock Price Down 2.7%

abrdn European Logistics Income plc (LON:ASLI – Get Rating) fell 2.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 74.30 ($0.90) and last traded at GBX 75.80 ($0.92). 317,038 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 691,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77.90 ($0.94).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut abrdn European Logistics Income to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 125 ($1.51) to GBX 96 ($1.16) in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.97. The firm has a market cap of £323.56 million and a P/E ratio of 634.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 91.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 99.82.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a GBX 1.20 ($0.01) dividend. This is a positive change from abrdn European Logistics Income’s previous dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. abrdn European Logistics Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.35%.

abrdn European Logistics Income plc invests in logistic real estate properties in Europe. Its property portfolio includes mid-box and urban logistics warehouses. As of December 31, 2021, the company's property portfolio comprised 23 assets located across five European countries. The company was formerly known as Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC and changed its name to abrdn European Logistics Income plc in January 2022.

