ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) CEO Sells $44,331.24 in Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $44,331.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,249,132.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.30. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $28.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 0.63.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $134.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.06 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.18% and a negative net margin of 39.93%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.61.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkwood LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 24,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 7,762 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 664.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.