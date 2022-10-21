ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) President Srdjan R. Stankovic Sells 1,326 Shares

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,326 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $20,964.06. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 56,831 shares in the company, valued at $898,498.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $15.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 0.63. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $28.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.30.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $134.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.06 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.18% and a negative net margin of 39.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACAD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 328.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 664.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $152,000. WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen cut their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cowen cut their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.61.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

