Achain (ACT) Reaches Market Cap of $2.00 Million

Achain (ACT) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. Achain has a market capitalization of $2.00 million and approximately $165,926.00 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Achain has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00012233 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00019651 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00007015 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005604 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004731 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004712 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Achain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

