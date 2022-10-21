Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stock Position Lessened by Mechanics Financial Corp

Mechanics Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,196 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 29.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 19.6% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.2% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATVI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.58.

ATVI stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.75. The stock had a trading volume of 57,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,665,152. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $86.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.45 and a 200 day moving average of $77.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.52.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $816,158.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $816,158.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

