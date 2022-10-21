Adamera Minerals (CVE:ADZ) Trading 36.4% Higher

Adamera Minerals Corp. (CVE:ADZ – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 36.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 173,241 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 99,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Adamera Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.81 million and a PE ratio of -40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.04.

Adamera Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adamera Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for precious metals. It primarily explores for silver, gold, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company owns interests in the Cooke Mountain, Empire Creek, Flag Hill, Buckhorn, and Talisman properties located in Washington, the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adamera Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamera Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.