Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) PT Lowered to CHF 28

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 30 to CHF 28 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Adecco Group from CHF 34.30 to CHF 33.10 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.28.
Adecco Group Stock Performance
Adecco Group stock opened at $14.76 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.21. Adecco Group has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $27.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.29.
About Adecco Group
Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, technology consulting and talent, tech academy, digital staffing services, and talent advisory and solutions under the Adecco, Adia, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, LHH, pontoon, Spring, and Modis.
