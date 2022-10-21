Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Insider Blake Aftab Sells 8,067 Shares

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) insider Blake Aftab sold 8,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $131,250.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,313.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Blake Aftab also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Adicet Bio alerts:

On Wednesday, October 12th, Blake Aftab sold 1,646 shares of Adicet Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $25,348.40.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Blake Aftab sold 6,968 shares of Adicet Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $125,424.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Blake Aftab sold 6,968 shares of Adicet Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total value of $115,947.52.

Adicet Bio Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of ACET stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.33. 348,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,748. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $21.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Adicet Bio ( NASDAQ:ACET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.11). Adicet Bio had a negative return on equity of 16.98% and a negative net margin of 93.18%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACET. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Adicet Bio during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the first quarter valued at about $296,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 52.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 6,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the first quarter valued at about $11,583,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ACET. StockNews.com began coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Adicet Bio to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adicet Bio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

About Adicet Bio

(Get Rating)

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.