adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €165.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €165.00 ($168.37) price objective by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 43.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ADS. Warburg Research set a €185.00 ($188.78) price target on adidas in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Baader Bank set a €150.00 ($153.06) price target on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €145.00 ($147.96) target price on adidas in a research note on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group set a €127.00 ($129.59) price target on adidas in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €155.00 ($158.16) price target on adidas in a research note on Friday.

Shares of FRA:ADS opened at €114.80 ($117.14) on Friday. adidas has a 52-week low of €163.65 ($166.99) and a 52-week high of €201.01 ($205.11). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €139.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €165.81.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

