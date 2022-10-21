Adshares Hits One Day Trading Volume of $805,066.00 (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. Adshares has a market capitalization of $57.44 million and $805,066.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Adshares has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Adshares coin can now be bought for $1.80 or 0.00009389 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Adshares Profile

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 31,956,592 coins. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net.

Adshares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

