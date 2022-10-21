Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) PT Lowered to $159.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $182.00 to $159.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WMS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $119.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $147.40.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

NYSE WMS opened at $116.78 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 1.43. Advanced Drainage Systems has a fifty-two week low of $80.81 and a fifty-two week high of $153.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $914.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.39 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 47.99%. The company’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 10.67%.

Insider Activity at Advanced Drainage Systems

In related news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 20,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.88, for a total value of $3,101,036.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,577 shares in the company, valued at $16,834,737.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Brian W. King sold 1,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.98, for a total transaction of $263,632.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,583 shares in the company, valued at $505,131.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 20,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.88, for a total transaction of $3,101,036.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,834,737.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 454,694 shares of company stock worth $62,363,942 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Drainage Systems

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMS. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 195,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,064,000 after purchasing an additional 6,743 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $305,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 6,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 93,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,084,000 after acquiring an additional 17,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Further Reading

