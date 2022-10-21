Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 29,583 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 87,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,678,000 after acquiring an additional 24,130 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.8% in the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 21,871 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,316 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $13,460,418. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:AMD traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,842,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,976,848. The company has a market cap of $92.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.27. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.27.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Recommended Stories

