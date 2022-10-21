Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ETF Store Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 333,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,896,000 after buying an additional 43,766 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 29,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on PM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.78.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.88. The company had a trading volume of 42,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,756,886. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were given a $1.27 dividend. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.29%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.